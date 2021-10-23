Shaked praises Gantz's move against 'human rights' groups

Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked said in response to the Defense Minister's declaration of Palestinian "human rights" organizations as terrorist organizations:

"This is an important action by the Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, following solid intelligence information from the Shin Bet and the General Staff.

"For many years now, these organizations have been disguised as 'human rights' organizations, but in practice give support to the terrorist operation PFLP and fuel the BDS people. Many countries have contributed to these organizations and it is good that they put an end to it."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz earlier on Friday designated the following PFLP-affiliated groups as terrorist organizations: Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC), ADDAMEER - Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Al-Haq Organization, Defense for Children International–Palestine (DCI-P), and the Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

Those organizations were active under the cover of "civil society organizations," but in practice belong and constitute an arm of the organization's leadership, the main activity of which is the liberation of "Palestine" and the destruction of Israel.

The declared organizations are controlled by the senior leaders of the PFLP and employ many "Popular Front" activists in field and management positions, including activists who participated in terror activity.