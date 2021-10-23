Putin thanks Bennett for "good" and "in-depth" meeting

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, today called Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, upon the conclusion of Shabbat in Sochi, Russia.

In their conversation, President Putin inquired about Prime Minister Bennett's well-being after the weekend in Sochi and thanked him for their "good" and "in-depth" meeting yesterday.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for the "warm hospitality and their productive meeting, which will help strengthen the ties between the countries."

President Putin invited the prime minister and his wife to visit the city of St. Petersburg. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation and replied that he would be happy to pay a follow-up visit.