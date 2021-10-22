Israel could begin vaccinating children in early December

The government is preparing to start vaccinating children under the age of 12 against COVID-19 amid estimates that if children are not vaccinated soon, it will be difficult to maintain the low number of cases after the fourth wave has subsided, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, once the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the vaccines for children, a move which could come as soon as next week, the goal will be to start vaccinating them in Israel as soon as possible.

The government intends to start the child vaccination campaign at the beginning of winter, in early December, in order to end the campaign during the winter so that Israel can start 2022 safely, with almost the entire population vaccinated against the virus.

The report follows Friday’s statement from Pfizer which said that the COVID-19 vaccine it developed together with BioNTech showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children 5 to 11 years old.

