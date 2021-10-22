Man arrested in connection with 2017 Manchester Arena attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offense in connection with the Manchester Arena attack which occurred in Britain in May of 2017.

22 people were killed when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grander concert on May 22, 2017.

A 24-year-old man, from Manchester, is being held on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism or assisting others in acts of preparation, according to the BBC.

He was arrested at Manchester Airport after arriving back in the UK, the report said. Greater Manchester Police said the man, from Fallowfield, remained in custody for questioning.

Senior investigating officer Simon Barraclough said the force remained "committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack".

"Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of inquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve," he added.

Abedi’s younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was jailed for at least 55 years in August last year after being found guilty of murdering the 22 victims.

Britain has been hit by several terrorist attacks in recent years. Just last week, UK lawmaker David Amess was stabbed multiple times during a visit to a church by Ali Harbi Ali, who considered himself affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.

In February of 2020, a man stabbed and wounded three people in south London before being shot dead by police.

Three months earlier, three people were killed in a terrorist attack at London Bridge.

London Bridge was also the scene of a terrorist attack in June of 2017, one month after the Manchester Arena attack, in which ISIS-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two. They then proceeded to stab several people to death in nearby Borough Market.

