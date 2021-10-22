America has become unreliable

The US defeat and retreat in Afghanistan is an indication the US no longer can be relied upon to support its allies.

Jay Shapiro thinks that Israel should take this into account when dealing with the issue of the Iranian nuclear program and relations with the Palestinians.

The American zeal to return to the nuclear agreement with the government in Tehran and re-establish the Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem should worry the Israeli government and make its leaders think carefully about how to act from here and in the future.