Gunpowder plant explodes in Russia

Russian media reports that a gunpowder and chemical plant suffered a unexplained blast this morning, killing or injuring all of the 17 individuals on duty at the time.

Emergency services are still unsure of exactly what caused the blast, and are in the process of ensuring that the area is safe to enter. Russian authorities believe the accident to have been caused by failure to observe proper safety procedures.

Euronews that more than 170 emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, as well as Russia's Emergency Situations Minister, Alexander Chuprian.

The explosion is reported to have taken place at the Elastik Corp. Plant approximately 270 kilometers southeast of Moscow, which manufacturers industrial explosives. Authorities say there is no further danger to the surrounding population.