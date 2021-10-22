The right-wing radical who became a left-wing activist

At the age of 12, he ran away from home after his family was evicted from their home in the Amona settlement in Samaria. It was then he was drawn to a life of right-wing nationalism.

He joined the hilltop youth, an informal group of settlers responsible for incessant attacks on Palestinians in Judea and Samaria. Soon enough, he found himself indicted for incitement. His crime - dancing with a picture of the murdered Dawabsha baby as another hilltop youth stabbed the photo.

But this is all in his past. Today, Dov is an activist for Palestinian Arabs, for feminism and for freedom of religion. Is this just another form of extremism or is Dov a changed man?

Today, we’re joined by Dov Morell to talk about his life as a hilltop youth, his journey and his drastic change of perspective.