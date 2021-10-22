Israel holds secret talks with France on spyware crisis

A top Israeli official secretly visited Paris recently in a bid to end an ongoing diplomatic crisis between Israel and France, Axios reported Thursday night.

According to the report, Israel’s national security adviser, Eyal Hulata, met with French officials in Paris several days ago, with the goal of ending the crisis revolving around allegations that a spyware system developed by an Israeli firm was used to hack into the devices of top French officials –including President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier this year, Israel launched a probe into the claims that the Pegasus spyware system developed by the private Israeli firm NSO Group was used by governments around the world to spy on political rivals, journalists, and NGOs.

According to a report by Le Monde, Macron and more than a dozen other French government officials were targeted with the Pegasus system in 2019.

Following the revelations, France froze much of its diplomatic and intelligence cooperation with Israel.

During Hulata’s visit, the Israeli national security adviser reportedly updated his French counterpart on Israel’s investigation into the matter, and discussed a proposal by Israel to ban the hacking of French cell phones in future deals between Israeli firms and foreign countries.