Saudi Foreign Minister discusses Iran with EU envoy

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud discussed the Iran nuclear talks with the European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, the Saudi Foreign ministry said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"They discussed developments regarding the Iranian nuclear program talks, and international efforts to ensure that Iran does not violate international agreements and treaties in this regard," the Foreign Ministry stated.

Saudi Arabia, which is Iran’s regional foe, has long spoken out against the Islamic Republic’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons.

During the negotiations between Iran and world powers on the 2015 nuclear deal, Saudi Arabia and other major Sunni states expressed concern over a deal which would allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons – a position which placed them very close to Israel’s position on the matter.

Ultimately, however, Saudi Arabia's government announced that it welcomed the deal.

In August, the Saudi Foreign Minister said his country would accept a nuclear deal with Iran if it ensured Tehran never obtained a nuclear weapon.

"We certainly support a deal with Iran as long as that deal ensures that Iran will not now or ever gain access to nuclear weapons technology," he said at the time.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been holding talks in recent months in an attempt to restore bilateral ties.

The talks between the two regional rivals in Baghdad, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting was held on April 9.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said a few weeks ago that discussions between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on the right track but it will take more time to restore bilateral ties.