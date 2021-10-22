Hamas seeking exchange deal with Israel soon

Senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouq said that Hamas is seeking a "respectable" exchange deal with Israel, in which Israel will release Palestinian Arab security prisoners in exchange for the return of Israelis missing in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, Abu Marzouq said that the Hamas leadership hopes to reach an exchange deal with Israel soon, but added that there are still no positive signs in the indirect negotiations with Israel.

At the same time, the Hamas leader stated that the organization is confident that a respectable exchange deal would be reached that would lead to the release of a large number of security prisoners.

Abu Marzouq noted that Hamas prioritizes the following when it comes to the release of prisoners: The sick, the elderly, the minors, the women and the Arab prisoners and especially the Jordanians, prisoners who are national symbols, the "heroes of the resistance" including the six prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa Prison and were captured.