Officer in PA security forces suspected of planning terror attack

An Islamic Jihad cell was arrested on suspicion of plotting an attack and some of its members belonged to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement, Channel 12 News revealed on Thursday.

According to the report, the squad was recently captured. Two of its members are detained in Jericho by the Palestinian Authority security forces and one of them is detained in Israel.

The suspicion is that they were activated by the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and that the funding they received also came from Gaza. The members of the terrorist squad purchased weapons in order to try and carry out an attack in Judea and Samaria, and possibly in the depths of Israel.

Two of the detainees are Fatah, the organization which runs the Palestinian Authority, and one of them is also an officer in the Palestinian security services, while the other is from a family that many of its members serve in senior positions in the PA's security services.