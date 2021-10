What does Jewish "decolonization" really look like? What are the ramifications of pro-Israel figures & organizations utilizing the notion of Jewish "indigeneity" as a shallow political talking point?

Yehuda HaKohen is joined by Vision organizer Shai Hershel to discuss the recent flare up in the debate between pro-Israel & pro-Palestinian Diaspora Jews over the question of Jewish decolonization & indigeneity to Eretz Yisrael.