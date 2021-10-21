Two seriously injured in car explosion in Nahariya

Two people in their 30s were seriously injured on Thursday evening in a car explosion in Nahariya.

Magen David Adom teams who were called to the scene provided them with primary medical care and evacuated them to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and the initial assessment is that the incident is criminal in nature. The victims appear to be relatives of a known criminal.

MDA paramedics Eliana Agassi and Dor Vaknin said, "We were at an MDA station when we heard the loud explosion and immediately went to the scene, a distance of about two hundred meters. There was a commotion at the scene and dozens of people were there. The vehicle was on the sidewalk and one of the victims was lying to its left, and another was trapped inside the vehicle."

"We immediately began life-saving medical treatment, we quickly put them in intensive care ambulances and evacuated them to the hospital in serious and unstable condition," the two added.