We all know the difference between good and evil, but do we all agree on what is good and what is evil?

Where would we fall on the scale of righteousness if put to a difficult test?

Avraham's nephew, Lot, is he a good guy or a bad guy?

Certainly, compared to his neighbors in the sordid city of Sodom, Lot is a good guy. But set him beside Avraham, and ... not so good.

And what about us? Where do we fall on the good guy/bad guy scale?

A question well worth asking of ourselves.





Weekly Torah Study: Vayera