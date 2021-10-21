US responds to China with 3 hypersonic missile tests

The US has responded quickly to the surprise Chinese test of hypersonic missiles last weekend. The Pentagon on Thursday issued a statement announcing the success of three tests of American hypersonic weapons systems.

On Sunday, the Financial Times reported that the Chinese carried out a supersonic missile test around the earth about two months ago.

The experiment was carried out with a missile capable of carrying an explosive and nuclear warhead but was not deemed a full success. The missile did not hit the target, but missed it more than 30 kilometers.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in response that the United States was concerned about China's conduct. “We have made clear our concerns about the military capabilities China continues to pursue, capabilities that only increase tensions in the region and beyond," Kirby said. “That is one reason why we hold China as our number-one pacing challenge.”