Meretz MK asks EU to act against Israel

Meretz MK Mossi Raz, who is part of the Bennett-Lapid coalition, sent a letter to more than 300 European parliamentarians asking them to take steps against what he defined as "Israeli forced displacement and transfer of Palestinian families," the Jerusalem Post revealed.

The letter written by Raz is also signed by MK Aida Touma-Suleiman from the Joint Arab List. Raz wants to obtain signatures from European members of parliament to promote his initiative so that it can be submitted to the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

According to the Post, the letter was sent earlier this year, but Raz sent a follow-up email this week asking MPs to sign the document.

Raz told the Post in response that his letter asking the EU to punish Israel was an "unparalleled patriotic deed."

The letter accuses Israel of violating international law, "widespread displacement and forcible transfer of Palestinians," and Apartheid.

Raz is an MK who is known for his extreme activism. In 2015 he mourned the death of Bassem Amin Muhammad Al-Sayeh, one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of Rabbi Eitam and Naama Henkin in a shooting attack on the road between the Israeli towns of Itamar and Elon Moreh in Samaria.