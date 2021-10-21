Ishay Ribo will be first Israeli performing at London's O2 Arena

Ishay Ribo will be the first Israeli to perform at the O2 Arena in London.

Ribo, who recently returned from an especially exciting performance at New York's Kings Theatre, will now reach another impressive achievement, becoming the first Israeli to perform in O2.

The performance will take place on December 5, 2021, during the Hanukkah holiday.

Among those who have performed at O2 are Leonard Cohen, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, and many others.

Since its opening in 2007, the O2 Arena has hosted hundreds of concerts, starring the greatest artists, and was chosen by the Pollstar magazine as the best performance hall in the world. It is also considered the most crowded performance hall in the world.

Ribo will be accompanied to his first London performance by a large band with 12 musicians, and he will perform songs from all of his albums. Parallel to his performance, Ribo will continue to perform around Israel.