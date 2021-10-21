New study shows COVID mostly kills very old & already sick, whether vaxxed or not

A new study conducted in Italy and published this week demonstrates that the risk of dying of coronavirus-related complications is significant mainly for those who are both elderly and already very sick, Reuters reports, regardless of vaccination status.

The study (conducted by the Italian national health institute) focused on the medical records of 671 unvaccinated COVID victims and 171 fully vaccinated ones.

For those who were fully vaccinated and still died, the average age of death was 85 and on average, people had five comorbidities.

For the unvaccinated who died with COVID, the average age of death was 78 and on average, people had four comorbidities.

Around 80 percent of Italians are vaccinated against COVID. During the period covered by this study, there were 38,096 deaths attributed to coronavirus, of which 1,440 were categorized as “fully vaccinated,” 33,620 as “unvaccinated,” and 2,130 as single-dosed or shortly after a second dose.