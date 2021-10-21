Israeli citizen may have been murdered in Palestinian Authority

A resident of the Arab village of Kafr Qassem was found lifeless near an event hall in the city of Ariel, Israel Hayom reported.

The man, who is in his 30s, reportedly was killed in a criminal incident within the bounds of the Palestinian Authority, Arab media said.

Israel Police said that an investigation has been opened into the murder, after the body showed signs of violence.

Criminal forensic experts and IDF forces arrived at the site where the body was found and began to gather evidence.

The body has been transferred to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

According to Arab media, a notice by the Palestinian Authority police is what led to the body being found.