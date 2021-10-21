Smotrich: Government's partnership with Ra'am a 'disaster for Zionism'

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, was a guest in the Arutz Sheva studio on Wednesday and said that the current government, which joined forces with a party that supports terrorism, is a "disaster for Zionism."

"My problem with the government is first and foremost that it was born in sin," said MK Smotrich. "Every day it exists is a sin."

He explained, "The sin is, first of all, in the partnership with the supporters of anti-Zionist terrorism in Ra'am. We are already seeing the results in the field. We see the Israeli Arabs raising their heads, walking around with the feeling that they own the place."

"We see our great fear of an increase in their political power and then their joining the left. We see cooperation between the government and the Joint List that gives them a safety net. We see what is happening at the Damascus Gate, we see the lax response," continued Smotrich.

"We see the surrender of Ayelet Shaked and the coalition to [Ra'am MK] Waleed Taha's demands in the Electricity Law, this is a crazy booster for illegal construction and takeover of land in the Negev and the Galilee. That is a disaster for Zionism."