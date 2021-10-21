Sodom, city of cruelty: The Facebook capital of the world

Abraham’s very essence was a reflection of G-d’s attribute of kindness, and by bestowing acts of kindness – by emulating his Maker -- Abraham was able to bring others to awareness of the Creator and bring G-dly light into the world.

In our illusory world wherein everyone seems to be looking out for themselves and putting each other down, Abraham teaches us that a simple act of kindness, in imitation of G-d’s own love, can change the world.

In this week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, we learn that through such a simple act of kindness, Abraham discovered the entrance to the Garden of Eden…thus demonstrating that the road to paradise is literally paved with good deeds.