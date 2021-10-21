i24NEWS is now available in Australia

i24NEWS EN is now available in Australia on Flash, Australia’s biggest news streaming service, offering more than 20 leading global and local news sources streamed live.

Flash CEO Julian Ogrin said in a statement announcing the new service that Flash is a "game changer" for news content lovers and will “transform the way Australians consume the news that matters to them by bringing together the widest range of local and international live news sources in a single, easy to use, feature-packed service.”

This is another step toward the channel's goal of increasing its viewership by attracting new audiences. Recently, i24NEWS channels were added to the UAE's leading content providers and expanded to other cities and states in the United States.

Last month, i24NEWS began staffing its new bureau in Dubai, after receiving a broadcast license in the UAE.

i24NEWS CEO, Frank Melloul, said, “The Corona period, the Abraham Accords, the Iranian issue and the recent Israel-Hamas war, have increased interest in what is happening in Israel and the Middle East. In the last two years, we have received and happily responded to inquiries from Australian media who have asked for reports on these issues. From them we also have the impression that there is a strong and growing craving for news content from the region. Flash meets that need and we, as the leading independent international news outlet in the Middle East, are proud to be a part of it."