Yamina MKs told not to comment on Sa'ar's anti-Netanyahu bill

Yamina party chairwoman Stella Weinstein is instructing party members to keep silent about the bill submitted by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar which would prevent Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu from becoming Prime Minister again while he remains under indictment, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, any party member who speaks out or is interviewed about the bill will be punished.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked stated that she opposes Sa'ar's bill.

"First of all, Sa'ar's law on mayors also passed. My opinion is known. I oppose this bill. I do not think that the attorney general should decide who gets to be the prime minister. We agreed not to deal with it before passing the budget, and then we will decide," Shaked said.

Asked if the budget would pass, Minister Shaked replied: "Yes, the state needs a budget."

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said yesterday upon presenting his bill: "It is our duty to establish better regime arrangements for the future, which fortify Israel's values ​​as a Jewish and democratic state. We have a duty to prevent the recurrence of the situation that the State of Israel experienced until recently."