Canadian hospital advisor removed for Nazi social media images

A hospital in Thunder Bay, Ontario has removed a senior member of a patient advisory body after posts of Nazi-related images were found on his Facebook page, reported CBC News.

Keith Taylor was the co-chair of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) patient family advisory council. He had been a volunteer on the council for around 10 years.

Taylor was removed by the hospital for violating its social media policy.

According to the CBC, over a dozen posts were discovered in his Facebook account, mostly from 2012, featuring images of swastikas, a bronze statue of Hitler, a military badge and other related items.

Some of the posts made Nazi jokes, including Taylor describing someone as “my little nazi.”

"The individual mentioned in your request is not an employee of TBRHSC, and is no longer serving in a voluntary role on the patient and family advisory council," a TBRHSC spokesperson told the CBC on Tuesday, citing the hospital’s internal social media policy.

Taylor told the CBC that he was “not happy” but he understood why the hospital removed him from the position.

He also apologized for anyone who was hurt by his Facebook posts.

"I've probably been involved in over a thousand policy developments and changes that would benefit patients,” he said. "I'm not a racist. I'm not a Nazi. I'm a man who cares about my community and I'm a history buff."

He said he was collecting items found on social media in order to open a museum to educate visitors about military history. However, the idea never gained legs. Since 2012, he has donated most of the items to museums and collectors.

Besides items from Nazi Germany, his collection also included military items from the United States, Russia, Italy and the UK, he said.

He added: “I always went to the spot of education. We need to remember this stuff. We need to never forget the atrocities. Ever."

He described the objects he collected as “an educational tool.”

The president of Thunder Bay’s Shaarey Shomayim Congregation synagogue told the CBC that it was difficult to understand why anyone would collect items associated with the Holocaust.

"It raises questions about their judgment," said Daniel Hannah, who feared that collections of Nazi items end up fuelling support for auction houses popular with neo-Nazis.