Bennett: We got country out of spiral of consecutive elections

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attended the MUNI EXPO conference of the Local Government Center Wednesday night, and expressed pride in his government's achievements.

Bennett said: "We are strengthening Israel's international position with Jordan, Egypt, the United States, Russia and India and we are most importantly fortifying Israel's security with huge sums of investment in security technologies."

"Do not be impressed by the shouts in the Knesset, the only thing that matters is the result," Bennett asked the participants. ''The fact that we celebrated the holidays with our families, that one business did not close and we began the school year in an orderly manner is what matters."

"The current government has taken the country out of the spiral of four consecutive election campaigns. Most of the public in Israel wants the government to work for them and in two weeks we will pass a budget for the first time in three years," the prime minister said.