An Israeli driver was robbed today, Wednesday, by three Arabs on Route 55 near Alfei Menashe in Samaria.

The suspects approached her car after a vehicle blocked her driving lane, stole her personal handbag, and one of them ripped off the necklace that was around her neck.

The driver did not need medical attention. The three Arabs fled into the village of Azzun and security forces began searches in an attempt to locate them.