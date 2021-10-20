Efrat Mayor: Likud must hold dialogue with Reform, Conservative Jews

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi recently responded to meetings held by Liba Center Director Oren Henig with former ministers Miri Regev and Gila Gamliel, and with MKs Miki Zohar and Ofir Katz of the Likud. This is part of Henig's attempt to form a broad parliamentary lobby against the Reform and Conservative movements, which he says "must be stopped in their attempts to take over our holy places and harm the State of Israel.”

According to Revivi, who is a Likud member, Likud is a national movement that seeks to bring together those who want good things for Israel, and we must therefore not exclude populations.

"Likud has fought time and time again to make space for different people, That is why I believe that an absolute majority of the members of the movement will choose the opposite of what they have been asked to do, and I call on them to work to find a way to have open dialogue with Reform and Conservative Jews living both in Israel and the diaspora, even if we disagree.

"Only through conversation will we find a way to keep our holy places from becoming a source of conflict. We must set an example and teach other parties how to behave."