Coronavirus positivity rate drops to lowest since July

A total of 1,130 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Tuesday, Israel's Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning.

There are now 16,839 active coronavirus cases nationwide, and 472 hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Of those, 352 patients are in serious condition, and 177 are in critical condition. A total of 156 coronavirus patients are intubated.

The Health Ministry also reported that 1.28% of coronavirus test results received Wednesday were positive. That is the lowest number since July 10.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,023 people have died of coronavirus, including 10 who died of the virus on Monday. None died of coronavirus on Tuesday, however.