https://soundcloud.com/visionmag/weekly-parsha-003-sarahs-role-in-the-hebrew-mission

What challenges was our matriarch Sarah forced to overcome in order to play her part in establishing the Hebrew nation with Avraham?

What can the dynamics between Yitzḥak and Yishmael teach us about Israel's ideal relationship with the Muslim world?

What mistake from Avraham's past contributed to the destruction of the city of S'dom?