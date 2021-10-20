Rain expected until weekend

Less than two weeks after the first winter rains, Israelis can expect several days of chilly temperatures and precipitation.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and colder than usual. During the morning hours, northern and central Israel will see light local rainfall. The chilly weather is expected to continue into the weekend, and there may be local rainfall as well.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, and during the early morning hours, there may be light local rains along the coast.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear. An additional rise in temperatures will bring them to seasonal average. During the afternoon hours, there may be local rainfall in northeastern Israel.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with average temperatures for the season.