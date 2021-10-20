Trump's odd obituary: Colin Powell made plenty of mistakes

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to the Monday death of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

"Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media," Trump wrote in a statement. "Hope that happens to me someday."

"He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!"

Powell died of coronavirus complications at age 84.

He served as the first African American Secretary of State under former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005. He also served as the first African American national security adviser.