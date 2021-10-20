Anti-Netanyahu Law: Bennett about to break another promise?

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave authorization to Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) to issue a memorandum of law that will prevent those under criminal indictment from serving as prime minister.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked opposes the law, as does MK Nir Orbach from the right-wing faction, but the coalition may use the joint list to get the majority to approve the law in the Knesset.

On the eve of the last election, Bennett was interviewed by Makor Rishon and there he expressed opposition to the exact same law. "I say unequivocally - we will oppose a law that a prime minister will not be able to serve under an indictment," Bennett told Atara German. "I am fundamentally opposed to a situation where a single person can overthrow a prime minister."

According to Sa'ar's proposal, a Knesset member who is indicted for an offense punishable by three years or more in prison, will not be able to receive the job of forming a government from the president.

Minister Sa'ar said: "It is our duty to establish better protocols for the future, which fortify Israel's values as a Jewish and democratic state. We have a duty to prevent the recurrence of the situation that the State of Israel experienced until recently. "

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, said that if the law is eventually passed, it would be repealed when the national camp returned to power. "The memorandum of law published by Gideon Sa'ar and will prevent the person against whom an indictment was filed for serving as prime minister is clearly anti-democratic."

According to Smotrich, "the memorandum of law entrusts the hands of Israeli democracy to the arbitrary decision of an unelected official and puts inordinate power in the hands of the Attorney General over that of elected representatives, beyond the excessive power he has already assumed."

"Sa'ar knows this and has said it himself many times. His hatred of Netanyahu blinds him and leads him to a targeted thwarting of Israeli democracy. If this law, God forbid, is passed (while another blatant promise of the right is not kept) we will cancel it as soon as we return to power with God's help. Only the people will decide who will lead them and lead the government, " added MK Smotrich.

Likud's response: "Gideon Sa'ar, who is at the bottom of the electoral threshold in all polls, proposes an Iranian-style anti-democratic law that seeks to disqualify someone who received 35 seats in polls and has the support of millions of citizens as their prime ministerial representative. How shameful"