Olympic taekwondo medalist shares experiences as IDF soldier

Friends of the IDF (FIDF) supporters throughout the Washington, D.C., area are wrapping up a series of insightful gatherings that took place last week featuring Israeli taekwondo bronze medalist Avishag Semberg.

Cpl. Semberg visited Maryland, sharing her experiences as a young Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier with FIDF supporters. She made a keynote appearance at an event which took place at the home of Paul and Alix Bortnick of Northern Bethesda, which was facilitated by the FIDF Washington, D.C., chapter.

Among the attendees at the event was Jason Gold, FIDF President of the Board of Directors in Washington, D.C.

That same evening, two exclusive FIDF events were held simultaneously in the community -- one at Kemp Mill synagogue in Silver Spring, and one in Potomac, featuring FIDF’s National Director, Major General (Res.) Nadav Padan.

Cpl. Semberg (20) won the Olympic bronze medal for Israel at the women’s under-49kg competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At 19 years old, she was the youngest Israeli to be awarded an Olympic medal. A year later, Semberg continues her military service with the Home Front Command of the IDF.