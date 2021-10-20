Israeli officials deny US poised tor reopen consulate for PA

Israeli officials have pushed back on reports that the US is preparing to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem, which in the past served as a de facto embassy to the Palestinian Authority, Ma'ariv reported Wednesday.
Al Quds reported Tuesday that the United States plans to open an official diplomatic representation in east Jerusalem, in addition to the embassy moved from Tel Aviv to the western side of the capital. The consulate, which was closed during the Trump administration, served as the de facto headquarters for the American mission to the PA.
According to an American source close to the Biden administration who spoke with Al Quds, the consulate is expected to open in mid-November, shortly after the approval of the state budget in the Knesset.
According to the Palestinian Arab newspaper, the source claimed that the White House was dissatisfied with Israel's conduct in Judea and Samaria, including what the report dubbed as "settler terrorism", and the government's alleged neglect of towards the needs of Arabs on both sides of the Green Line.