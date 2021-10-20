PA warns against continued construction in 'settlements'

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday convened the Executive Committee of the Fatah movement at Abbas’ headquarters in Ramallah.

Speaking at the meeting, Abbas said that the Palestinians would not remain silent forever in light of the "stubbornness of the Israeli occupation" and its opposition to adhering to the written agreements.

Abbas added that the options for action will remain open to the Palestinian people and its leadership, which will not allow the infringement of Palestinian rights and fundamental principles.

The Fatah Executive Committee announced that the continuation of Israeli policy in Judea and Samaria, including construction in the “settlements” and non-compliance with the decisions of international institutions, would lead the region to a state of instability and tension.

The Fatah Executive Committee stressed that the policy of establishing facts on the ground being implemented by Israel would only increase the determination of the Palestinian people in their fight against the "occupation", calling on the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people in the face of "continuing crimes committed by the occupation, army and settlers."

It was further emphasized that the Islamic and Christian holy places are a red line and should in no way be harmed. The security prisoners were called "heroes" in the statement of the Fatah Executive Committee.