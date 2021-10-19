Paris street named for murdered Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll

A street in Paris was named for Mireille Knoll, the 85-year-old Holocaust survivor who was brutally murdered in her apartment in 2018.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo inaugurated the “Allée Mireille Knoll” in a special ceremony Tuesday which was attended by representatives and leaders from the French Jewish community.

Knoll was stabbed to death in her apartment on May 23, 2018 and her body was burned, Two men, Yacine Mihoub and Alex Carrimbacus, were arrested and charged for the murder. Mihoub, who was Knoll's neighbor since he was a child, told Carrimbacus that as Knoll was Jewish she would have a lot of money to steal.

A street sign placed at the dedication states that Knoll was "lamentably tortured and murdered because she was born a Jew. An innocent victim of obscurantism and anti-Semitic hatred at the age of 85.”