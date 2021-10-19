Bennett receives invitation to make official visit to UAE

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met today (Tuesday) with the United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Israel, Muhammad al-Hajah, and the Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

At the beginning of their meeting, the UAE Ambassador to Israel presented the Prime Minister with a special letter from the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, with an invitation to make his first official visit to his country.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked his guest for the invitation.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Ambassadors discussed expanding ties between their nations, regional cooperation and strengthening the Abraham Accords.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett concluded, "The stronger the bond between our countries, the stronger the security and stability in the entire region."