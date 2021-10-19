Group calls for removal of Christian missionaries from IDF

A missionary watchdog organization is calling on the Israeli military to crackdown on Christian missionary operations aimed at IDF soldiers.



According to the Yad L'Achim anti-assimilation group, Christian missionary organizations in Israel are training their members who are IDF soldiers in how to get their Jewish comrades to convert.

Yad L'Achim said it had obtained an internal missionary publication, which shed light on the missionary operations targeting IDF soldiers.

The publication, put out by a missionary organization called Natzor, is aimed at members of the "Messianic Jews" cult who are doing their military service.

Officially, the organization claims it is helping its members cling to their faith in the army's Jewish environment.

But Yad L'Achim claims the publication in fact instructs Messianic soldiers on how to take advantage of their service to preach Christianity to Jewish soldiers.

"Military service is a unique period, challenging and full of opportunities," the publication states. "The day-to-day interaction in the army opens many doors to preach the gospel… This pakal [Hebrew acronym for Standing Battle Order] is meant to give you practical tools for preaching and presenting the gospel to different groups in Israeli society that we encounter during military service…"

The publication presents a general overview on Christian preaching and even offers specific missionary arguments that should be used with religious soldiers, as opposed to those that are to be used with secular ones.

Yad L'Achim sent an urgent letter to Defense Minister Benny Gantz calling on him to remove active missionaries from the ranks of the army and to stop drafting members of Messianic groups and 'cult members'.

The letter states that Christian preaching in the army "is in complete contradiction to the orders of the army and to moral logic. The Israel Defense Forces must take a tough stand against unrestrained preaching to convert to Christianity in its ranks. It is clear that there is no place for missionary cult activity that seeks to change the delicate fabric of the army and to stab a knife in the back of the Jewish nation.

"To remind you, Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin, during his time as defense minister, dismissed from military reserve duty the missionary Richard (Arye) Sorku-Ram, who preached Christianity.

"In response, the soldier petitioned the High Court (329/87), which ruled against him, saying that Rabin did the right thing. We ask that you put an end to the military service of soldiers who act to get Jews to leave their religion and stop drafting cult members, in the knowledge that they are being trained to preach to their fellow soldiers."