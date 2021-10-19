Arab teen dies after falling from building

A 16-year-old girl from one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods died Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor of a building, Israel Hayom reported.

Previously, it had been reported that she fell from a high place and was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in critical condition. There, medical staff performed CPR on her, but due to the severe multi-system damage she had suffered, they were forced to declare her death.

The girl had fallen from a fourth story of a home in the city's Ras al-Amud neighborhood. Police investigators are at the scene and began to investigate the circumstances of the incident. Criminal activity has not yet been ruled out.

Senior Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Moshe Hemed and paramedic Miriam Sharvit said, "We arrived at the residential building and civilians led us to the young woman, who was lying unconscious and with serious injuries to her body, after falling from a height. We began to perform advanced CPR, including artificial breathing and chest massages, and we put her into a mobile ICU, evacuating her in critical condition to the hospital while continuing resuscitation attempts.

Last month, an 18-year-old young woman from the Arab town of Kafr Yasif suffered critical injuries after she fell from the second story of her home. Medical staff called to the scene evacuated the young woman to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, while continuing attempts to resuscitate her. Following their efforts, the staff were forced to declare her death. The woman's two brothers were detained for questioning.