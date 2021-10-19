Yeshiva dean, 92, hospitalized in ICU

Rabbi Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, dean of the Ateret Yisrael Yeshiva and a member of the Council of Torah Sages, was hospitalized Monday night, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Rabbi Ezrachi, 92, was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem after he developed an infection and difficulty breathing. In the hospital, it was decided to move him to the ICU, where the decision was made to put him into an artificial coma and hook him up to a respirator.

One family member told Kikar Hashabbat: "We are very optimistic, and we are hoping for a miracle. We request that anyone who can, add prayers for the yeshiva dean, who is needed by many."

Five months ago, the rabbi was hospitalized due to weakness and an infection, but after a few days, he was released from the hospital.

Last year, at the beginning of the winter term, Rabbi Ezrachi contracted coronavirus, along with his wife. Though his students and family were worried, Rabbi Ezrachi did well, and overcame the illness within just a few days.

The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Baruch Mordechai, the son of Hinda Malka.