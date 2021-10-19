Earthquake rattles Israel

An earthquake in the eastern Mediterranean was felt across Israel Tuesday morning.

The quake had an epicenter south of Turkey and southeast of Rhodes in the eastern Mediterranean, and was felt across much of the Mediterranean Basin, including throughout Israel, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Greece, and even as far west as Libya.

The earthquake was reported at 8:32 a.m. local time in Israel.

According to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory in Athens, the earthquake struck at a depth of 58 kilometers some 127 kilometers southeast of the island of Karpathos.

The magnitude of the earthquake has been estimated at between 5.8 to 6.4.