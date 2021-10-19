PA disappointed by Biden administration

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Monday chaired a meeting of the PLO Executive Committee at his headquarters in Ramallah.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting, the PLO Executive Committee expressed disappointment at the slowness of the US activity on the Palestinian issue under the Biden administration.

In this context, the PLO Executive Committee noted that "we find ourselves compelled to waive our obligations as long as compliance with the obligations is not reciprocal in word and deed by all parties concerned."

The PLO Executive Committee called on the international community and the US administration to put an end to the unilateral steps taken by Israel that are in conflict with Security Council Resolution 2334 and other UN resolutions.

The committee also praised the steadfast stand of the Palestinian public and its participation in the escalating "popular resistance" against the "occupation and its settlers" in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.

The PLO Executive Committee's announcement concluded with a "salute to the heroic shaheeds" and a "salute to our heroic prisoners."