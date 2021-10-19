Report: FDA to permit 'mixing and matching' of booster shots

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow Americans to get a different booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine than the one they initially took, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The government would not recommend one shot over another, and it might note that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferable, people familiar with the FDA’s plans told the newspaper.

The FDA would not comment on the matter.

In September, the agency authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for older adults and some Americans at high-risk of illness.

Last week, the FDA’s advisory panel unanimously voted to recommend booster shots of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness or occupational exposure to the virus.

A day later, the panel also voted in favor of a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.