Israel's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 8,000

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday evening that 1,209 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Israel in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in serious condition continues to decline and stands at 357. Among those, 188 are listed in critical condition and 168 are on ventilators.

The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic passed the 8,000 mark on Monday evening and stands at 8,010.

The number of people who have received the booster shots continues to rise but is doing so slowly, and the Ministry of Health is not satisfied with the situation.

To date, 3,848,423 Israelis have been vaccinated with the booster dose. 5,701,396 have received the second dose of the vaccine and 6,205,506 citizens have received one dose.