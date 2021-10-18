'Everyone with compassion cries tonight together with the bereaved family'

MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) on Monday commented on the death of Alta Fixsler, the two-year-old British girl who was taken off life support earlier in the day after a failed battle against a court order to take her to Israel or the US for treatment.

“The modern world returns to a culture of Sodom and Gomorrah. For months the family cried out for help in the face of British law that had become Sodom and Gomorrah, and the mind of the State of Israel, which alienated its citizens. We tried to appeal to presidents, ministers, jurists and all who have a human heart. But no one was able to withstand the legal force of the ‘religion of compassion,’” he said.

“The forced killing of a sick Jewish baby in Britain makes the world of medicine and health murderous and dangerous for the sick, the elderly and the weak. The world becomes a cruel forest of animals, where the strong kill the weak. All in the name of ‘natural selection’ that turns people into animals.”

“The ruling of the British court to execute a tormented girl, out of ‘compassion’, opens up a hell for all the terminally ill, the poor, and anyone who has no money and power to defend against his ‘merciful’ killers.”

“Everyone who has compassion in him cries tonight together with the bereaved family and the disappointment of all the good people who tried to help, act and activate others from all over the world.”

“May we hear and receive good news.”

Alta was born with severe brain damage and had been on life support since birth.

Alta’s parents, Avraham and Chaya Fixsler, endured a months long legal battle with the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust to have their daughter taken to either Israel or the United States for specialized care.

Earlier this month, Justice Alistair MacDonald of the Family Division of the High Court ruled that it was in the girl’s “best interest” to be at a children’s hospice when her life support was turned off, despite her parents' wish that it be done at home.

In August, the family exhausted all options after a final appeal by the parents to the European Court of Human Rights was rejected. The Fixslers had sought to reach an agreement with the Trust, who had ruled that the sick toddler should be withdrawn from life support in either a pediatric care setting or a local hospice, but not at home.

In his ruling, MacDonald said he was confident his decision had taken into account Alta’s end of life needs along with her parents' religious beliefs as Orthodox Jews.

“I am satisfied that this option best accommodates Alta’s welfare need for specialist care at the end of her life under a reliable, safe and sustainable system of high caliber care protected from disruption, whilst allowing, in so far as possible and consistent with Alta’s best interests, the family and the community to perform the sacred religious obligations of the Orthodox Jewish faith,” the judge ruled.