Donald Trump: 'Hunter Biden has inspired me to begin painting'

Former President Donald Trump mocked the Biden administration on Friday for being “crooked as hell,” going after Hunter Biden’s much criticized art for which the president’s son has been paid large sums of money.

“While I have never painted before, Hunter has inspired me to immediately begin painting because I’ve always felt I have a talent at that, and could surely get at least $2 million dollars per canvas —and probably a lot more. I will begin immediately. Our country is crooked as hell!” Trump said in a statement.

Hunter Biden reportedly was paid $75,000 each for five works he sold at a Los Angeles art show to anonymous buyers on October 1.

The hefty prices paid for the pieces had led to allegations of potential corruption.

“We still do not know and will not know who purchases any paintings and the president remains proud of his son,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Trump also went after the Justice Department for reinstating former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who was fired by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018 over allegations he lied during questioning in an investigation about the release of unauthorized information having to do with Hillary Clinton’s private email servers.

“Isn’t it terrible that all of Andrew McCabe’s benefits, pensions, salary, etc, were just fully reinstated by the Justice Department? This is yet another mockery to our country,” Trump said. “Among other things, McCabe’s wife received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from Hillary Clinton and the Democrats while Crooked Hillary was under investigation, which was quickly dropped, of course.”

Trump added: “What a bad chapter this has been for the once storied FBI – I hate to see it happening, so many great people work there.”