Alleged Brooklyn yeshiva arsonist arrested by New York police

New York City police have arrested a 39-year old Brooklyn woman in connection with the attempted arson of a Brooklyn yeshiva on Thursday night, ABC7 New York reported.

A witness said that the suspect poured out gasoline for about 10 feet along Avenue J and poured out another 40 feet along East 17th Street, the streets intersecting the Yeshivah of Flatbush Joel Braverman High School, the New York Daily News reported.

The NYPD said in a statement on Sunday that they had arrested Sharee Jones who was charged with a hate crime along with attempted arson and reckless endangerment.

Jones was allegedly seen in security camera footage that shows a woman attempting to set fire to the yeshiva entrance at approximately 7:30 p.m. by pouring out gasoline from a red gas can onto the surrounding sidewalk and school entrance.

A security guard who was inside the yeshiva when the incident occurred was able to put out the fire and call police. No one was injured.

The NYPD is looking into whether the suspect was the same alleged arsonist who poured gasoline on Avenue J and East 17th Street who was also carrying a red gas can.

"As a result of occurrences like this, it just adds to the fire – if I dare say – of these occurrences happening, and happening at other times when people do know what they're doing. That's what we're worried about," New York State Senator Simcha Felder told ABC.