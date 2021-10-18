2,000 participants join ADL’s national ‘Walk Against Hate’

Two thousand people participated in the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) national “Walk Against Hate” on October 10.

“It [was] a successful day. More than 2,000 walkers joined us from all over the country in support of our annual Walk Against Hate,” the ADL said. “We're thrilled to have so many who are dedicated to our mission and raising awareness that anti-Semitism, bigotry and bias have no place in our communities.”

Many other participants and fundraisers joined the event remotely.

The yearly event brought together “families, friends, colleagues, teammates, community groups, students, educators and more to speak out and mobilize against bias and bigotry of all kinds.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said that the event is “not just a walk.”

“It’s an opportunity to move as an individual, family or community toward a future without anti-Semitism, racism and all forms of bigotry,” Greenblatt said.”

“This year, we are on the move again, celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Walk’s inception in Philadelphia and proudly celebrating our second year as an expanded national event.”

The first Walk Against Hate took place in Philadelphia 10 years ago, with 900 participants coming together in solidarity against anti-Semitism, hate and bullying.

“Since that first gathering in the spring of 2011, ADL's Walk Against Hate has grown in size and reach, uniting communities in Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Dallas and San Diego and elsewhere," the ADL said.

In 2020, the Walk Against Hate became a national event. That year’s virtual walk had more than 5,000 fundraisers and over 100,000 participants.

The 2021 events included the ADL National Virtual Walk and in-person walks in Connecticut, Florida, Michigan and Nevada.

Proceeds from the Walk went to the ADL’s “award-winning anti-bias education programs.”