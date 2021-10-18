Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on multiple shops in Scottish town

Obscene anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered sprayed on multiple shops and a café along a street in Troon, Scotland.

A row of businesses in the town discovered that someone overnight between October 13 and 14 had defaced their stores with swastikas and graphic images, the Daily Record reported.

Most of the graffiti was found on a busy café but nearby shops were also hit.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement that “between 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 and 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 14 shop premises in Church Street, Troon had graffiti daubed on them in the form of a swastika. Enquiries continue with local officers.”

“It was quite unsettling to come to your work and find that, thankfully, whatever was used was washed off fairly easily,” Michelle Scott, who owns Scensations perfume shop, told Ayrshire Live. “It is a sad sight because [the street] is such a nice place to come and shop.”

She added: “It is the first time anything like this has happened on this street.”

The owner of Troon Pets and Aquaria, Audrey Young, said that the graffiti wasn’t paint and proved to be easy to remove.

“It was quite a horrible symbol to see coming into your work,” Young said.

An investigation has been opened by police.