After Waiting So Long To Have A Child...You Won’t Believe What Happened

"And his name in Israel shall be called...Moshe Chaim!"

Zahava’s wrinkled face was soaked with tears as hearty “Mazal Tovs” erupted into the air. Tears mixed with joyous laughter as she received warm and emotional embraces from sisters, cousins, nieces, and friends. Zahava looked around the Ezrat Nashim (women's section) in disbelief. There was not a single dry eye in the room.

Someone called her over to the hallway where her little bundle was handed back to her. As she snuggled him close to her chest, she shut her eyes for the briefest moment. Zahava felt her baby’s warm, tiny body nestled safely in her arms. Her baby.

Everything felt so right.

When Zahava Kirschenbaum started IVF over twenty-five years ago, she was shocked by how draining it was in almost every aspect of her life. When the painful months slowly stretched into years, she often considered giving up. But incredibly, twenty years later, a miracle happened. Zahava gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Today, six years later, Moshe is an adorable kid who wins the affection of all those who make his acquaintance. His parents have only given him their tireless affection and care and are very proud of the sweet, polite, kindhearted boy that he is blossoming into. But several weeks ago, Moshe had started complaining about severe headaches at nighttime. After several tests, the doctors confirmed a parent’s worst nightmare.

“I can’t believe I am writing this, but now, Hashem is testing us again,” shared Zahava several days ago.

“Our sweet little Moishy has been diagnosed with cancer. The doctors say his case is very serious. He’s so little, and he’s fighting for his life.”

Although the case is serious, the doctors told Zahava and Avigdor that there is still hope. Specialized treatment may give Moshe a chance. But for the Kirschenbaums, after years of spending every last penny on IVF, they simply don’t have the funds.

“We spent every last penny of savings that we had on IVF and do not have enough savings for Moishy’s expensive treatments, '' wrote Zahava in a heartbreaking campaign plea.

“We urgently need your help to pay for Moishy’s treatments. He literally means the world to me and my husband and right now, we are absolutely terrified of losing our only son. Please, please, please help us save him before it’s too late. His life depends on this.”

Zahava and Avigdor waited twenty years to have Moshe. And now, they’re about to lose him forever. Kindly click here to help them save their only child.